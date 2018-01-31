Paris Hilton becomes a ‘Kim clone’ for Kanye West campaign

Paris Hilton has been transformed into a Kim Kardashian clone for Kanye West’s latest clothing line campaign.

The hotel heiress was dressed and styled to look like the reality TV star for the Yeezy Season 6 campaign.

She is the spitting image of Kardashian in stomach-baring tops and a white blonde wig.

Kardashian, who once worked as Hilton’s assistant before hitting the A-list herself, debuted several images from the shoot on social media, calling socialite Hilton “the OG”.

Hilton shared one of the images of herself in a skimpy bandeau and low-waisted trousers, strolling down the street with a lollipop in her hand.

So much fun being a #KimClone in the new #YeezySeason6 campaign. 🔥 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jan 30, 2018 at 11:02pm PST

“So much fun being a #KimClone in the new #YeezySeason6campaign,” she wrote.

Fans first had a glimpse of West’s new creations when Kardashian wore some of them out running errands.

Yep, then I made myself a smoothie A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 6, 2018 at 8:53am PST

He then recreated the paparazzi shots, with Hilton and other stars filling in for his famous wife.

Hilton and Kardashian have been friends for several years.