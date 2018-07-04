Parents Sharon and Ozzy showed me what true love is, says Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne has thanked parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne for “showing me what true love is”, as the couple celebrate their 36th wedding anniversary.

Singer and presenter Kelly, 33, posted a throwback picture on Instagram of her mum and dad on their big day in 1982.

The sweet snap shows the pair both dressed in white, with Sharon wearing a lacy veil and clutching a bouquet.

Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy has a garland of flowers and leaves around his neck.

Happy Anniversary Mum and Dad 36 years and still going strong. Thank you for showing me what true love is

Kelly wrote: “Happy Anniversary Mum and Dad 36 years and still going strong.

“Thank you for showing me what true love is.”

Sharon, 65, and Ozzy, 69, tied the knot in Maui, Hawaii, on July 4 1982.

The couple have three children together – Kelly, son Jack and daughter Aimee.

- Press Association