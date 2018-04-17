Pamela Anderson on Julian Assange: It’s torture, they’re slowly killing him

Pamela Anderson has shared her fears over the health of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who she said is being subjected to “a form of torture”.

Mr Assange, who has been living in the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012, recently had his internet access cut off and has been banned from receiving visitors.

Anderson, a close friend of Mr Assange, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that she is “very concerned about his health”.

She said: “I think this is a form of torture, I think they’re slowly killing him.

“I’m very, very, very concerned, deeply concerned for him. He’s one of the most important people on the planet right now.

“He’s exposing all these war crimes and truths; we really need him at this moment. It’s not a coincidence he’s being investigated at this time.”

She said she “wouldn’t be surprised” if her own relationship with Mr Assange was being investigated.

“Theresa May needs to do something,” she added.

“The UK is being so stupid. They have to make a decision, they keep on passing the buck, no-one wants to take responsibility.

‘He’s a political prisoner. He’s a hero’ - Pamela Anderson speaks on her close friend Julian Assange, who’s in the Ecuadorian embassy in London pic.twitter.com/6DLFk2xYgl — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 17, 2018

“They want to extradite him to the US, 100%, and that would be life in prison or worse. Before something happens to him someone needs to confirm that they’re not going to extradite him to the US, that’s all he cares about.

“It’s really important. There’s so much going on in the world right now, I want to know what he’s thinking, I want to know what he’s thinking about all this and he’s being silenced.”

She said that his current living conditions, “with no sunlight, being in a small space for so long and now being cut off from everybody, is just inhumane, it’s a human rights situation, he’s being abused”.

“He’s not the culprit, he’s just the messenger.”

The Ecuadorian government decided to stop Mr Assange using the internet or social media from its embassy in London in March.

Mr Assange has been living there for almost six years, believing he will be extradited to the United States for questioning over the activities of WikiLeaks if he leaves.

Canadian model and actress Anderson was among those urging Ecuadorian president Lenin Moreno to reverse the ban on internet access and visitors, signing a letter along with the likes of musician Brian Eno and fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood.