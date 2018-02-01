Paloma Faith: I’ll be taking my baby on tour with me

Paloma Faith has said she will be taking her baby on tour.

The Picking Up The Pieces singer had her first child, with boyfriend Leyman Lahcine, in 2016.

The 36-year-old, who took a three-year break from the industry before the recent release of her fourth album, The Architect, has announced a UK tour.

She told Good Morning Britain: “It feels like I’m going to be continually touring. That baby is going to get used to those journeys.”

A post shared by Paloma Faith (@palomafaith) on Feb 1, 2018 at 12:14am PST

Faith, who has previously been reported to be raising her child as gender neutral, said she only calls the baby “they” in interviews, to maintain privacy, “not in my private life – then I refer to the gender”.

The star, who has been nominated for British female solo artist at this year’s Brit Awards, added: “My heart sings when I see little boys in the park pushing dolls in buggies because I think they are learning about kindness and care and that’s an important thing for men to learn.”