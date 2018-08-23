Palladium production of The King And I set for cinema release

The acclaimed production of The King And I currently running at the London Palladium has been filmed for a global cinema release.

The Lincoln Centre Theatre’s production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical has been specially shot at the West End venue for the big screen where it will appear on November 29.

The production features Oscar-nominated actor Ken Watanabe as The King of Siam, and Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara as Anna.

The production features The Last Samurai star Ken Watanabe as the King of Siam (Matthew Murphy)

Both reprised their roles for the London production following the show’s successful run on Broadway.

When the show came to the Palladium in July it broke the venue’s box office record for its biggest grossing week, taking just over £1 million for an eight-performance week.

The stage show’s director Bartlett Sher said: “The response from the theatre audiences on Broadway, throughout America on tour and now in London at the Palladium has been phenomenal. They have really taken this show into their hearts.

“I’m delighted that the worldwide cinema release will now give a greater number of people the opportunity to enjoy this production of which we are all so proud.”

Set in 1860s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the relationship between the King of Siam and Anna, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

It features the songs Whistle A Happy Tune, Getting To Know You and Shall We Dance.

The 1956 film was nominated for nine Academy Awards and starred Deborah Kerr and Yul Brynner, who put in an Oscar-winning performance as the King.

An animated film version featuring the voice of Miranda Richardson was released in 1999.

The King And I: From The Palladium will be shown in cinemas on November 29.

The run at the Palladium ends on Saturday September 29.

- Press Association