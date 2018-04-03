Paddy Considine responds to critic who called him 'too old' for movie role in the best way

By Breda Graham

Paddy Considine has responded to a comment from a critic who called him "too old" to play a boxer in his latest role in Journeyman.

The Journeyman star posted a still of himself in character to his Instagram account along with an honest and open post.

His response is giving us all some motivation on this first day back to reality after the Bank Holiday weekend to get out there and kick some ass.

"I’m apparently ‘too old’ to play a boxer according to one critic," the post read.

"Apparently having a band is a ‘vanity project’ too."

What follows is a message that will make you want to go out and follow your dreams, no matter who or what tries to get in the way.

**The following post contains strong language.**

The post has since gone viral and attracted a huge amount of support from users when tweeted by film journalist Emma Thrower.

Today’s lesson comes from the astonishingly talented Paddy Considine. pic.twitter.com/mOaIbePb1J — Emma Thrower (@iamnotwaynegale) April 1, 2018

"Don't let the hungry ghosts rob you of your gifts" is my new favourite sentence of the year — JustHess (@JChess1) April 1, 2018

Perfect. I'm building the spaceship. — Fiona Rodrigo (@fiona_rodrigo) April 2, 2018

‘Now I’m the beast’ — Michael Volpe (@NoisyMV) April 2, 2018

Spot on ! x — ManUtdMrs (@ManUtdMrs) April 2, 2018

Beautiful words — Chris Purchase (@ChrisPurchase) April 2, 2018

Journeyman is showing in cinemas across Ireland now.