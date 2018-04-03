Paddy Considine responds in the best way to critic who called him 'too old' for movie role
By Breda Graham
Paddy Considine has responded to a comment from a critic who called him "too old" to play a boxer in his latest role in Journeyman.
The Journeyman star posted a still of himself in character to his Instagram account along with an honest and open post.
His response is giving us all some motivation on this first day back to reality after the Bank Holiday weekend to get out there and kick some ass.
"I’m apparently ‘too old’ to play a boxer according to one critic," the post read.
"Apparently having a band is a ‘vanity project’ too."
What follows is a message that will make you want to go out and follow your dreams, no matter who or what tries to get in the way.
**The following post contains strong language.**
I’m apparently ‘too old’ to play a boxer according to one critic. Apparently having a band is a ‘vanity project’ too. Let me tell you this. Do whatever the fuck pleases you and don’t let anyone tell you that you aren’t good enough. To quote the great George Foreman ‘ You can pursue excellence when you choose to, not when someone tells you that it’s okay.’ If I listened to every motherfucker that told me I couldn’t do something with my life, I’d be hanging from a tree. Fucking go out there and fight for what you believe in. Be whoever or whatever the hell you want to be. Don’t let the hungry ghosts rob you of your gifts. You are pure potential. I want to go to the fucking moon, so I’m playing an astronaut next. Any objections? I mean astronauts don’t come from Burton on Trent do they? Think outside the box. Fight for what you believe in and fuck the haters. With love. X
The post has since gone viral and attracted a huge amount of support from users when tweeted by film journalist Emma Thrower.
Journeyman is showing in cinemas across Ireland now.
