Paddy Casey, Hothouse Flowers and Hudson Taylor announced for this year’s Live At Leopardstown

Hothouse Flowers and Paddy Caseyare the latest acts to be revealed for this summer's Bulmers Live At Leopardstown series, taking place at the famous Dublin racecourse throughout June to August on Thursday evenings.

Hot House Flowers, kick off this year's festival with their return to the racecourse stage on Thursday, June 7.

Paddy Casey also returns to play Bulmers Live At Leopardstown on Thursday, June 14 but this time is accompanied by his daughter and stunning vocalist Saoirse.

Following in her father's footsteps, Saoirse is already making her own mark in the Irish music scene; as well as singing with Paddy, Saoirse has also performed recently with Declan O Rourke, joining him and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra at the National Concert Hall in Dublin.

These are the latest additions to what is shaping up to be the biggest Bulmers Live at Leopardstown series to date.

Thursday June 7 - Hothouse Flowers

Thursday June 14 - Paddy Casey with special guest Saoirse Casey

Thursday June 21 - Hudson Taylor

Thursday July 12 - Act to be announced

Thursday July 19 - Paul Young

Thursday July 26 - Keywest

Thursday August 9 - Smokie

Thursday August 16 - The Waterboys

There's also one more exciting announcement coming soon!

The Thursday evening performances will be preceded by a top class card of horse racing and a wide selection of hospitality options are available.

The ‘Summer Bundle’ at only €33 includes admission to the racing & concert, a welcome drink, €10 Food Voucher and a €5 tote bet.

Leopardstown Racecourse is only 20 minutes from Dublin City Centre on the Luas Green line, with dedicated free shuttle buses running from the Sandyford stop to the venue. Leopardstown is located off exit 14 or exit 15 on the M50 southbound or exit 15, M50 Northbound. Complimentary parking is available on a first come first served basis.

For Tickets and hospitality options - go to www.leopardstown.com or call the Leopardstown ticketline on 01 289 0500.