Ozzy Osbourne on Brexit: Is it a big deal?

Ozzy Osbourne says he has no clue about Brexit, asking an interviewer: “Are people voting in or out?”

The Los Angeles-based heavy metal singer and former reality TV star, 69, asked whether Brexit was a top talking point in the UK.

“People keep going on at me about that – is it a big deal over there?,” he asked in an interview with the Big Issue magazine.

I don't really understand Brexit

“What will happen with it? Are people voting in or out, what’s going on?”

And the star, who was born in Birmingham, added: “I don’t read the newspapers and I don’t really talk politics because I don’t really know. I don’t really understand Brexit.”

The Big Issue, the magazine sold by vendors to lift themselves out of poverty, is available to buy from across the UK for £2.50.

- Press Association