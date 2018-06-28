Our true love: Brigitte Nielsen, 54, shares first snap of newborn daughter

Brigitte Nielsen has shared the first picture of her newborn daughter.

The model and actress, 54, welcomed Frida on June 22, her first child with 39-year-old husband Mattia Dessi.

Now, Nielsen has released the first picture of Frida, sharing an image to Instagram of her cradling the baby in a hospital bed.

Our precious little Frida, our true love. ❤️ A post shared by Brigitte Nielsen (@realbrigittenielsen) on Jun 27, 2018 at 6:38pm PDT

She captioned the image: “Our precious little Frida, our true love.”

Nielsen is already a mother to four sons from previous marriages: Raoul Meyer Jr, 23; Douglas Meyer, 25; Killian Gastineau, 28; and Julian Winding, 34.

She married Dessi, her fifth husband, in 2006 and was married to Sylvester Stallone in the 1980s.

family getting larger ❤️ #me #family #brigittenielsen #babybump A post shared by Brigitte Nielsen (@realbrigittenielsen) on May 27, 2018 at 1:03pm PDT

Nielsen revealed her pregnancy in May by posting photos of herself lounging with hands on her stomach on Instagram and Twitter, saying the family is getting larger.

- Press Association