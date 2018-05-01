'Our new album will be the last' - Ronan Keating confirms Boyzone split

Irish boyband Boyzone have confirmed that their new album will also be their last.

The four-piece announced last year that they were planning for a new album and tour to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

But that tour now looks set to be full of emotion after the news of the split was announced.

Taking to Instagram, lead singer Ronan Keating posted a picture of the four members - Keating, Kieth Duffy, Shane Lynch and Mikey Graham - with text that read:

The news is out and yes, it's true... Our new album will be the last for Boyzone. We've had twenty-five amazing years and we promise you that this will be our biggest and best year yet. Watch this space. #BZ25

The band which formed in 1993 and enjoyed a string of number one hits in Ireland and the UK before they went on hiatus in 2000.

The group returned in 2008 and released a greatest hits album featuring two new singles before the tragic death of Stephen Gately in 2009.

The band continued as a four-piece and in 2010 released their first album in 12 years - which featured Gately's vocals in two on tracks.

Shane Lynch took to Twitter on Monday to say that the new album was going to be the best they've ever done.

"This is going to be the best album we've ever done. The best tour we've ever done and we're all very very excited about it.

"We know you guys (the fans)...you've been so loyal for the last 25 years and you deserve one big last boom in the Boyzone world."

Kieth Duffy also spoke out on social media, telling fans to 'Watch this Space' while Mikey Graham said the band were "working very hard to put on an absolutely spectacular and epic show for you guys."

I am so desperate for you guys to hear our new album. We have been working tirelessly since last year to make the best record we’ve ever made.

I can't wait for its release. You won't be disappointed. I promise.

And not forgetting about the big tour. Working very hard to put on an absolutely spectacular and epic show for you guys. All the hits one after another. All of you guys all and all of us will be singing and dancing all night just like the old days. Good times. Happy days.

