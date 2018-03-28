Oscars organisers announce president to stay after sexual harassment allegation

The organisers of the Oscars have announced its president will remain in his job after investigating a report of sexual harassment.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said on Tuesday that no further action was required against John Bailey, 75, after an investigation by its membership and administration committee.

“The academy took the claim very seriously and was aware of the rights of both the claimant and the accused, including consulting with outside counsel with expertise in matters related to harassment,” the academy said in a statement released to various trade publications.

“The committee unanimously determined that no further action was merited on this matter. The findings and recommendations of the committee were reported to the board which endorsed its recommendation. John Bailey remains president of the academy.”

Hollywood industry magazine Variety previously reported the academy on March 14 received three claims of sexual harassment against Bailey, a cinematographer whose film credits include Groundhog Day.

The magazine on Tuesday said that in fact only one allegation had been made. The academy is yet to responded to a request for comment from the Press Association.

Bailey has not commented publicly on the allegations but, according to Variety, he sent a memo to staff saying a single accuser had come forward to allege he tried to touch her more than a decade ago. “That did not happen,” he reportedly wrote.

He was elected to the four-year position in August and has overseen the expulsion of Harvey Weinstein following the disgraced mogul being accused of sexual harassment and assault.

Bailey was reported to have celebrated the Me Too movement, telling the Oscar nominees luncheon he was glad “the fossilised bedrock of many of Hollywood’s worst abuses are being jack-hammered into oblivion”.

He also helped to establish a new code of conduct for Hollywood.

Weinstein, 66, apologised for his past behaviour but denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.