Oscars 2019: the nominations in full
Here are the nominees for the 91st Academy Awards.
Best motion picture of the year
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Best actor
Christian Bale for Vice
Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe for At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek for Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen for Green Book
Best actress
Olivia Colman for The Favourite
Yalitza Aparicio for Roma
Glenn Close for The Wife
Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best supporting actor
Mahershala Ali for Green Book
Adam Driver for BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott for A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant for Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell for Vice
Best supporting actress
Amy Adams for Vice
Marina de Tavira for Roma
Regina King for If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone for The Favourite
Rachel Weisz for The Favourite
Achievement in directing
Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski for Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos for The Favourite
Alfonso Cuaron for Roma
Adam McKay for Vice
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)
All The Stars from Black Panther
I’ll Fight from RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go from Mary Poppins Returns
Shallow from A Star Is Born
When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Adapted screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Original screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Achievement in cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away”
Roma
A Star Is Born
Achievement in makeup and hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Achievement in costume design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Achievement in film editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Achievement in production design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Achievement in sound editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Achievement in sound mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Achievement in visual effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Best foreign language film of the year
Capernaum – Lebanon
Cold War – Poland
Never Look Away – Germany
Roma – Mexico
Shoplifters – Japan
Best animated feature film of the year
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best animated short film
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Best live action short film
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Best documentary short subject
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at The Garden
Period. End of Sentence
Best documentary feature
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
