Oscar-winning director Neil Jordan donates archives to National library of Ireland
Oscar-winning screenwriter and director Neil Jordan has donated his personal archive to the National Library of Ireland.
The Sligo native achieved international critical acclaim for his films, including Michael Collins, The Butcher Boy', and Breakfast on Pluto.
In 1993, he won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for The Crying Game, which he wrote and directed.
In 2003, he was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA).
The 123 boxes included items such as film and TV scripts, storyboard, behind-the-scene photos as well as personal correspondence with artists and political figures.
Speaking at the event held to mark the donation Jordan said:
“The @NLIreland plays an essential role in protecting our country’s visual culture & heritage and I am happy to entrust my archive to it. I have often used its magnificent reading room for research & written drafts of short-stories, novels & screenplays there." - Neil Jordan pic.twitter.com/sAL02LtO2D— DCHG / RCOG (@DeptAHG) August 9, 2018
