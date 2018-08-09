Oscar-winning director Neil Jordan donates archives to National library of Ireland

Oscar-winning screenwriter and director Neil Jordan has donated his personal archive to the National Library of Ireland.

The Sligo native achieved international critical acclaim for his films, including Michael Collins, The Butcher Boy', and Breakfast on Pluto.

In 1993, he won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for The Crying Game, which he wrote and directed.

In 2003, he was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA).

The 123 boxes included items such as film and TV scripts, storyboard, behind-the-scene photos as well as personal correspondence with artists and political figures.

Speaking at the event held to mark the donation Jordan said:

Ireland will always be home; it gave me my start in writing and filmmaking and has served as the inspiration and backdrop for so much of my work. I am very happy for my archive to remain here, where I hope it will be consulted by all those with an interest in film