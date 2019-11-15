Oscar-winning actress Mo'nique sues Netflix for alleged race and gender discrimination

Oscar-winning actress Mo'nique is suing Netflix for alleged race and gender discrimination.

Last year, the actress posted a video of herself calling for the boycott of the streaming giant, alleging that Netflix offered her $500,000 for a comedy special, but Amy Schumer was offered $11 million, and Chris Rock and Dave Schapell $20 million.

She also alleges that Schumer renegotiated an additional $2 million and that Netflix.

Mo'nique said that when asked to explain the difference in pay, Netflix said they believed that's what the actress would bring, saying they don't go off resumes. Watch her full video below:

However, it is far from over, as the actress just confirmed on her Instagram that she has filed a pay discrimination lawsuit against Netflix.

She said: "I could accept what I felt was pay discrimination or I could stand up for those who came before me and those who will come after me. I chose to stand up."

She told her fans that she appreciates their love and support but has no further comment at this time.

Netflix told The Hollywood Reporter: "We care deeply about inclusion, equity, and diversity and take any accusations of discrimination very seriously. We believe our opening offer to Mo'Nique was fair—which is why we will be fighting this lawsuit."