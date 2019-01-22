Oscar nominations 2019 are in

This year's Oscar nominations have been revealed and the Irish have secured four nominations.

Irish co-production, The Favourite received ten nominations including Dubliner, Robbie Ryan for cinematography.

The film, which was co-produced by Dublin company Element Pictures, has tied with Mexican drama Roma with ten nominations, including Bes Picture.

Kilkenny's Cartoon Saloon is celebrating for its nomination in the Best Animated Short Category with Late Afternoon, while Irish filmmaker Vincent Lambe is among the nominees for Best Live Action Short for his controversial film Detainment, which is based on the transcripts from the James Bulger case.

Best Picture

BlacKkKlansman

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star is Born

Vice

Best Director

Alfonso Cuarón (Roma)

Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)

Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)

Adam McKay (Vice)

Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War)

Best Actor

Christian Bale (Vice)

Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born)

Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate)

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)

Glenn Close (The Wife)

Olivia Colman (The Favourite)

Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)

Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams (Vice)

Marina de Tavira (Roma)

Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Emma Stone (The Favourite)

Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)

Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)

Richard E Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Sam Rockwell (Vice)

Best Foreign-Language Film

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Animated Feature

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star is Born

Best Animated Short

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon (Irish short)

One Small Step

Weekends

Best Live Action Short

Detainment (Irish short)

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Best Original Score

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Achievement in Cinematogrpahy

Cold War

The Favourite (Irish cinematographer Robbie Ryan)

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star is Born