Oscar nominated cinematographer: Pregnant women should decide how long they work

The first female cinematographer to be nominated for an Oscar has shared a photograph of herself wielding a camera while heavily pregnant and said expectant mothers should decide for themselves how long they want to work.

Rachel Morrison, who made history when she received a nod from the Academy for her work on Mudbound, posted a picture on Instagram that shows her with a camera on one shoulder while she points with the other hand.

There’s a common misconception that likens pregnancy to some kind of disability— the idea that women who are pregnant shouldn’t be active and can’t go about their normal lives… While no two pregnancies are the same, I just want to say that for many to most women this isn’t the case at all. I just wrapped a feature #againstallenemies at 8+ months pregnant. Now I’m on to a commercial and I plan to keep shooting for as long as anyone will hire me knowing in a few weeks I may have to replace myself if I go into labor on set… the point is I am NOT a superhero. I am just going about my life doing the thing that I love for as long as I can because the more I work before baby the longer I can take off after. Which should also be MY choice and no one else’s. Physically speaking I could have gone back to work within a week of having my son. At the time, I lost many jobs because people were nervous to hire me so soon after the birth but again I say this should be left up to us. Pregnancy and motherhood in general is not a disadvantage and the craft doesn’t suffer as a result. If anything the added experience and enhanced empathy has made me a better cinematographer and filmmaker. That’s all. Happy Friday! #femalefilmmakerfriday #shootfilm #cseries #panavisionofficial 📷 by @loganwhitephoto A post shared by Rachel Morrison, ASC. (@rmorrison) on Aug 10, 2018 at 6:12am PDT

She captioned the photo: “There’s a common misconception that likens pregnancy to some kind of disability — the idea that women who are pregnant shouldn’t be active and can’t go about their normal lives…

“While no two pregnancies are the same, I just want to say that for many to most women this isn’t the case at all. I just wrapped a feature #againstallenemies at 8+ months pregnant.

That’s a wrap on #againstallenemies. So much gratitude to my incredible camera crew featuring one and only @englishsly and @moneypennyyyyy and a bunch of other cats who are too cool for IG. 🤞we made something we all can be proud of… A post shared by Rachel Morrison, ASC. (@rmorrison) on Aug 3, 2018 at 5:55am PDT

“Now I’m on to a commercial and I plan to keep shooting for as long as anyone will hire me knowing in a few weeks I may have to replace myself if I go into labor on set… the point is I am NOT a superhero.

“I am just going about my life doing the thing that I love for as long as I can because the more I work before baby the longer I can take off after. Which should also be MY choice and no one else’s.”

Morisson, who also worked as the cinematographer on Black Panther, added: “Physically speaking I could have gone back to work within a week of having my son. At the time, I lost many jobs because people were nervous to hire me so soon after the birth but again I say this should be left up to us.

“Pregnancy and motherhood in general is not a disadvantage and the craft doesn’t suffer as a result. If anything the added experience and enhanced empathy has made me a better cinematographer and filmmaker. That’s all. Happy Friday!”

The picture was shared by Anne Hathaway who wrote: “Respect, @rmorrision- and congrats!

Mindy Kaling also shared the photo and wrote: “I saw this on Annie’s insta and was so impressed. Pregnant women and new moms are a valuable part of the workforce.

I saw this on Annie’s insta and was so impressed. Pregnant women and new moms are a valuable part of the workforce. I worked until two days before my daughter was born, because I was (luckily) able, and because my creative partners @cbgrandy @loriezerweck @itsspillertime and Howard Klein supported whatever i felt i could do. I acknowledge how lucky I am to work under those circumstances. Reading Rachel’s insta reminds me that as employers we shouldn’t be afraid of hiring these women! We work hard! And we wanna work! >>>>>>>>>>Repost from @rmorrison: There’s a common misconception that likens pregnancy to some kind of disability— the idea that women who are pregnant shouldn’t be active and can’t go about their normal lives… While no two pregnancies are the same, I just want to say that for many to most women this isn’t the case at all. I just wrapped a feature #againstallenemies at 8+ months pregnant. Now I’m on to a commercial and I plan to keep shooting for as long as anyone will hire me knowing in a few weeks I may have to replace myself if I go into labor on set… the point is I am NOT a superhero. I am just going about my life doing the thing that I love for as long as I can because the more I work before baby the longer I can take off after. Which should also be MY choice and no one else’s. Physically speaking I could have gone back to work within a week of having my son. At the time, I lost many jobs because people were nervous to hire me so soon after the birth but again I say this should be left up to us. Pregnancy and motherhood in general is not a disadvantage and the craft doesn’t suffer as a result. If anything the added experience and enhanced empathy has made me a better cinematographer and filmmaker. That’s all. Happy Friday! #femalefilmmakerfriday #shootfilm #cseries #panavisionofficial 📷 by @loganwhitephoto A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Aug 10, 2018 at 10:57am PDT

“I worked until two days before my daughter was born, because I was (luckily) able, and because my creative partners @cbgrandy @loriezerweck @itsspillertime and Howard Klein supported whatever i felt i could do.

“I acknowledge how lucky I am to work under those circumstances. Reading Rachel’s insta reminds me that as employers we shouldn’t be afraid of hiring these women! We work hard! And we wanna work!”

- Press Association