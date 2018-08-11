Oscar nominated cinematographer: Pregnant women should decide how long they work
The first female cinematographer to be nominated for an Oscar has shared a photograph of herself wielding a camera while heavily pregnant and said expectant mothers should decide for themselves how long they want to work.
Rachel Morrison, who made history when she received a nod from the Academy for her work on Mudbound, posted a picture on Instagram that shows her with a camera on one shoulder while she points with the other hand.
She captioned the photo: “There’s a common misconception that likens pregnancy to some kind of disability — the idea that women who are pregnant shouldn’t be active and can’t go about their normal lives…
“While no two pregnancies are the same, I just want to say that for many to most women this isn’t the case at all. I just wrapped a feature #againstallenemies at 8+ months pregnant.
“Now I’m on to a commercial and I plan to keep shooting for as long as anyone will hire me knowing in a few weeks I may have to replace myself if I go into labor on set… the point is I am NOT a superhero.
“I am just going about my life doing the thing that I love for as long as I can because the more I work before baby the longer I can take off after. Which should also be MY choice and no one else’s.”
Morisson, who also worked as the cinematographer on Black Panther, added: “Physically speaking I could have gone back to work within a week of having my son. At the time, I lost many jobs because people were nervous to hire me so soon after the birth but again I say this should be left up to us.
“Pregnancy and motherhood in general is not a disadvantage and the craft doesn’t suffer as a result. If anything the added experience and enhanced empathy has made me a better cinematographer and filmmaker. That’s all. Happy Friday!”
The picture was shared by Anne Hathaway who wrote: “Respect, @rmorrision- and congrats!
Mindy Kaling also shared the photo and wrote: “I saw this on Annie’s insta and was so impressed. Pregnant women and new moms are a valuable part of the workforce.
“I worked until two days before my daughter was born, because I was (luckily) able, and because my creative partners @cbgrandy @loriezerweck @itsspillertime and Howard Klein supported whatever i felt i could do.
“I acknowledge how lucky I am to work under those circumstances. Reading Rachel’s insta reminds me that as employers we shouldn’t be afraid of hiring these women! We work hard! And we wanna work!”
- Press Association
