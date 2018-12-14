Oscar-nominated actress Sondra Locke dies aged 74

Oscar-nominated actress Sondra Locke has died.

Locke died on November 3 at the of age 74 at her home in Los Angeles of cardiac arrest stemming from breast and bone cancer, a death certificate obtained by The Associated Press shows.

Locke’s death was promptly reported to authorities, but was not publicised until a RadarOnline story on Thursday. Clint Eastwood with Sondra Locke in 1981 (AP)

Locke was best known for the six films she made with Clint Eastwood in the late 1970s and early 1980s, including The Outlaw Josey Wales, Every Which Way But Loose, and Sudden Impact.

She and Eastwood also had a 13-year romantic relationship.

She was nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actress for 1968’s The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter, her first film.

