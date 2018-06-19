Orlando Bloom joins James Corden as Late Late Show comes to London

James Corden has brought his Late Late Show to London for the first of four programmes to be broadcast from his home country.

Filmed at Central Hall Westminster, Corden’s guests for night one in the capital included Orlando Bloom, Cate Blanchett and former One Direction singer Niall Horan.

Australian actor Blanchett discussed her role in heist movie Ocean’s 8 while Pirates Of The Caribbean star Bloom spoke about his performance in the West End revival of Tracy Letts’ play Killer Joe.

Cheers from across the pond. The first night of #LateLateLondon with Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, and @NiallOfficial starts right now. 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/aS8OZqzBYz — The Late Late Show is in London! (@latelateshow) June 19, 2018

Horan revealed he would love to appear in a production of Les Miserables and discussed his world tour to promote the album Flicker.

The singer also performed his single Slow Hands.

Corden’s family were in the audience and at the beginning of the show the presenter cut to his father filming him, before he joked his mother was backstage with Bloom because “he is on her list”.

The camera switched to Corden’s mother sitting backstage with the Troy star while wearing a bathrobe.

Raise your hand if you also have Orlando Bloom on your "list". 🙋 pic.twitter.com/lDNWivhGSL — The Late Late Show is in London! (@latelateshow) June 19, 2018

Crosswalk The Musical With Andrew Lloyd Webber featured Corden spoofing Lord Lloyd Webber’s best known productions on the streets of the capital, including Evita, Cats and The Phantom Of The Opera, as bemused Londoners looked on.

One of the skits saw Corden and his crew dressed up as cats to perform a number from the famous musical, while another involved the TV host wearing Joseph’s technicolor dream coat.

Friend: Just wear something casual. Don't be extra.



Me: pic.twitter.com/CNuFpfJf43 — The Late Late Show is in London! (@latelateshow) June 19, 2018

On Wednesday, Corden will welcome Cher and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, with a sketch featuring members of the England football team.

Other guests during the week include Damian Lewis and Ruth Wilson.

The show also featured a preview of Thursday’s Carpool Karaoke, which will see Sir Paul McCartney return to his home city of Liverpool.

It’s happening!#CarpoolKaraoke with @PaulMcCartney premieres next week during our four nights in London! pic.twitter.com/miFCncoL71 — The Late Late Show is in London! (@latelateshow) June 13, 2018

The Late Late Show With James Corden will air on Sky One at 10pm on Tuesday June 19.

- Press Association