Ore Oduba’a Strictly trophy takes pride of place – in his loo
Ore Oduba has announced that his Strictly Come Dancing trophy has taken “pride of place” – in the guest toilet.
The presenter, 32, won the coveted glitterball when he competed on the BBC dance competition in 2016.
He posted a message on social media saying that for the first time he now has a guest loo so has installed the trophy there – and warned that anyone who mistreated it would be booted out “without so much as a wipe”.
For the first time in our adult lives, WE HAVE A GUEST LOO !!! Finally, can put this to good use.... 😉*note to all guests, any misuse and you’ll be out without so much as a wipe! #newhome #prideofplace https://t.co/mABRAAqmYb pic.twitter.com/4QNg8wHUlc— Ore Oduba (@OreOduba) April 15, 2018
Sharing a picture of the gong on a shelf alongside a roll of toilet paper, Oduba wrote on Twitter: “For the first time in our adult lives, WE HAVE A GUEST LOO !!!
“Finally, can put this to good use….
“*note to all guests, any misuse and you’ll be out without so much as a wipe!”
He added the hashtags “#newhome” and “#prideofplace”.
Oduba and his wife Portia welcomed a son, Roman, in January.
