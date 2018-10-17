Orange Is The New Black to end with series seven

Orange Is The New Black is to end with its upcoming seventh series.

The news was announced in a video message on Twitter.

A tweet from the Netflix show’s official account said: “Warning: This may make you cry. The Final Season, 2019.”

The clip showed members of the cast – including Uzo Aduba and Taylor Schilling – saying it was wrapping up and that the series would go out with a bang.

Aduba said: “Season seven, you will not be disappointed.

“It is a season you will not forget and we are going to give you everything and more that you could have ever wanted.”

“I’m so grateful for the fun times, the knowledge, the friendships, the love, the family that we have created together,” she added.

Kate Mulgrew said: “I’m going to miss playing and living on the edge of one of the most groundbreaking, original and controversial series of this decade.”

The comedy drama, which also stars Laura Prepon and Natasha Lyonne, debuted in 2013.

It has won a raft of accolades, including Emmys and Screen Actors Guild awards.- Press Association