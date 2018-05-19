Opera singer gets Amanda Holden’s BGT golden buzzer after Nessun Dorma triumph

An opera singer who reminded Amanda Holden of Paul Potts, the first ever Britain’s Got Talent winner, landed the golden buzzer on Saturday night’s show.

Gruffydd Wyn Roberts, a 22-year-old from Amlwch on the Isle of Anglesey in North Wales, received a standing ovation as he performed Nessun Dorma – the song which propelled Potts to fame after his initial audition.

Roberts, who was just 10 when Potts won the show in 2006, had to fight through his performance after initially being halted by judge Simon Cowell just a few seconds in to his initial song, Un Giorno Per Noi.

FIRST LOOK: Amanda and Paul play 'Holden Balls'. It's a battle of the 'danglers' as @AmandaHolden and @paulpottsmusic play another hilariously ridiculous game on #BGMT ⚽️⚽️⚽️🤣🤣🤣



Britain's Got More Talent returns Saturday night from 9:20pm on @ITV2 pic.twitter.com/L7CcZfmFEl — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) May 17, 2018

The rugby player, who lives at home with his Nan and only met his father when he was 16, was backed as having “something special” by a tearful Alesha Dixon.

She said: “I don’t know you well but there’s something about you that I just wanted you to win. I really did.”

Cowell said: “That song is the ultimate underdog song. And when you can nail that song in an environment like this with everything that’s going through your head, you deserve what you just got. You have it in you Gruffydd.”

Holden told Dixon “I didn’t know I was going to do that” after pressing the buzzer.

She said: “When you were 10 and Paul Potts auditioned on this show 12 years ago, he blew us away with that song and oh my god you just did the same.”

Roberts has now landed a spot in the live shows.

Hoping to join him there will be fellow opera singer Sarah Llewellyn, who wowed the judges with her ability to sing, eat cake, and bend her body at the same time.

The singer, who travelled from the United States for the unique act, planted her face in a tiered cake during her rendition of O Mio Babbino Caro.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly assisted with the performance but were left as surprised as anyone by the turn of events.

Donnelly said: “I thought we were just taking out a bit of cake,” before McPartlin added: “I did not expect that to happen.”

Also given four yeses were a group of teenage tap dancers and a five-piece boyband, Made Up North, who want to be the “new One Direction”.

Six-year-old dancer Oscar, from Scotland, was backed by Cowell to replace Brendan Cole on Strictly Come Dancing after making it through to the next round while a Japanese magician who strips down to his underwear also received four yeses.

– Britain’s Got Talent continues on ITV.

- Press Association