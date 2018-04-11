Only beer and wine to be sold at Ed Sheeran's Phoenix Park gigs as court grants drinks licence

By Tom Tuite

A court has granted drinks and entertainment licences for this summer’s Ed Sheeran gigs at Phoenix Park.

The Thinking Out Loud singer is set to play three dates in the city park, with more than 180,000 people expected to attend.

Dorothy Collins BL, made an application at Dublin District Court on Wednesday for an occasional licence to serve alcohol as well, temporary dance, music and singing licences to be granted to Harry Crosbie/Vicar Street, the licensee for the event, which has been put by Aiken Promotions.

Sheeran will be performing three sell-out dates in the Phoenix Park on May 15, 18 and 19.

Judge Michael Coghlan noted there was no Garda objection.

Event controller Sophie Ridley gave evidence. The court heard it was expected there would be 61,000 people per concert and there would be 820 security personnel at the shows. The court heard that only beer and wine would be sold and there would be no spirits served.

There were no objectors. Judge Coghlan granted the application.