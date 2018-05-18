One of our all-time favourite guests will be on Graham Norton’s red couch tonight

Another Friday night, another Graham Norton lineup to keep us company.

And tonight one of our all-time favourite guests to be making an appearance … Miriam Margolyes.

Who you may remember from her appearance in 2014 with Will.i.am or the time she told Matthew Perry that she's never watched Friends as she's not very fond of the writers of the show.

She’ll be popping by to discuss her role in Call The Midwife and judging by her past appearances it’ll be one to remember.

Game of Thrones star, Emilia Clarke will be discussing her role in the upcoming Solo: A Stars Wars Story opposite Alden Ehrenreich and Donald Glover while Former Doctor Who will be David Tennant, will be chatting about stepping into Ian McKellen’s shoes in Michael Frayn’s adaptation of Anton Chekhov.

Joining them is also Gloria Estefan, who will be on talking about the new West End show about her life and music called 'On Your Feet!'

Finally,Leon Bridges will perform his new single, 'Beyond'.