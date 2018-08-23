One 'fan' mocks Britney Spears' 2007 breakdown during meet and greet

Britney Spears is a music icon and recently rocked the 3 Arena, stealing the hearts of fans all over again.

The star has come a long way since her public breakdown in 2007.

Since then the star has gone from strength to strength and is now back doing what she loves - making music and performing.

One fan decided to meet the Gimme More singer during a meet-and-greet dressed as ‘2007 Britney’.

You can see how uncomfortable she is but bless her heart, she still posed for the photo.

After posting the shot, Instagram user, uonderrrock, edited his original caption and then disabled comment for obvious reasons.

It didn’t take long before fans took to Twitter to share their disgust.

We still love you Britney, never change.
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

