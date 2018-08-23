One 'fan' mocks Britney Spears' 2007 breakdown during meet and greet

Britney Spears is a music icon and recently rocked the 3 Arena, stealing the hearts of fans all over again.

The star has come a long way since her public breakdown in 2007.

Since then the star has gone from strength to strength and is now back doing what she loves - making music and performing.

One fan decided to meet the Gimme More singer during a meet-and-greet dressed as ‘2007 Britney’.

You can see how uncomfortable she is but bless her heart, she still posed for the photo.

After posting the shot, Instagram user, uonderrrock, edited his original caption and then disabled comment for obvious reasons.

It didn’t take long before fans took to Twitter to share their disgust.

Insensitive Britney Spears fan followed through with his publicly announced plan to dress up as “2007 Britney.” He posed like this and photoshopped in the umbrella later. You know that Team Britney and maybe Brit herself knew what this outfit referenced... poor B. pic.twitter.com/qIE9Sky7oc — Derek (@DerekPlease) August 21, 2018

It doesn’t matter how she sees herself this goes beyond Britney’s past. This is a mockery of serious mental health issues and it’s stuff like this that stops people from taking it seriously and for those suffering to reach out for help — WhatYouNeedStan (@FideiSpears88) August 22, 2018

Making fun of a person's lowest of low? He shouldn't be allowed to walk among others. And I wish all the worst in the world towards him 💙 — Daniiiiiel 🏳️‍🌈 (@Trash_Queen69) August 22, 2018

We still love you Britney, never change.