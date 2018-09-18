One attendee at last night's Emmys stole the red carpet with her choice of handbag

We've seen stunning dresses, dapper suits and strong fashion statements at this year's Emmy Awards.

Actress Jenifer Lewis was decked out in Nike on the red carpet in honour of their support for Colin Kaepernick and his protest against police brutality and racial injustice.

She told CNN:

“I’m wearing Nike tonight to tell them how proud I am of them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against police brutality and racial injustice."

The loveable cast of Queer Eye rocked the red carpet hand in hand.

Betty White, the "First Lady of Television," got a hero's welcome at the Emmys more than four decades after winning her first ever Emmy in 1975.

The 96-year-old actress took the stage at Monday night's Emmy Awards to a standing ovation.

But it was one attendee of the 70th Emmy Awards who stole the show with her red carpet appearance and a rather quirky accessory.

Comedian Emily Heller took to the red carpet sporting a custom-made handbag with the Getty Images logo across the front.

And as per her own words, Getty Images must have been very excited to take her photograph, unlike every other photographer at the event.

Well played, Emily. Well played.

- Digital Desk
