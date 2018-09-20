Omg what a complete Late Late Show line-up

Thanks to the impending Storm Bronagh, most of us have been slowly swapping our weekend plans for a night-in on the couch.

And with nights-in, bad weather and open-fires in this country comes the Late Late Show, and here's who Ryan Tubridy will be chatting to this week.

In studio will be Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen, the two women behind the publishing phenomenon that started with the huge success of Oh My God, What A Complete Aisling.

Now onto their second novel and with a film in development, they’ll be telling viewers where the inspiration for the Aisling books comes from and why they think it has connected so well with audiences.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin will be chatting to Tubs about his time leading and rebuilding the party in the past decade and his vision for the future.

He’ll be discussing the decision to support the current Fine Gael-led Government through a confidence and supply motion, how he thinks that has impacted on Fianna Fáil’s popularity with the electorate and how long more that agreement might last. And it's said Tubs may ask him what he really thinks of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald.

As he prepares to take to the stage at the 3 Arena for the first time, Laois man and Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick will be in studio to chat about the incredible life story that forms the backbone of his new stage show and how love, hope and science can make miracles happen in the veterinary surgery.

Sports broadcaster and recent dancing convert, Des Cahill joins Ryan to chat about uncovering some unexpected family secrets in his new book, Play It Again, Des.

We had a lovely morning meeting @sportsdes in our Bray head office, signed copies of #PlayItAgainDes will be available in your local @dubraybooks and online here https://t.co/mEuZNh1J8u from Friday @SportMediaTM @GillHessLtd pic.twitter.com/ArkKnfm18r — Dubray Books (@DubrayBooks) September 19, 2018

Plus Sibéal will be performing her stunning version of The Cranberries’ Linger as Gaeilge; and more music from Kodaline.

Only on The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday, September 21 at 9.35pm