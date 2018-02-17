Olly Murs leaves it late on The Voice as fans judge whose team is the strongest

The Voice’s Olly Murs risked waiting until the final contestant to finalise his team as the blind audition stage of the competition came to an end.

The newest coach on the panel, Murs remained on nine acts for the whole of Saturday night’s show before finally turning for the last audition, Debbie Aramide.

He labelled the backing singer “worth waiting for” as viewers on social media agreed.

@Gree223 tweeted: “Team Olly saved the best for last with gorgeous Debbie.”

Debbie absolutely stunning with a beautiful voice 😍👌@ollyofficial definitely saved the best till last #TheVoiceUK @thevoiceuk 🎤🙏 — HALLABOUTJACKIE (@lockasLass) February 17, 2018

I knew he would do that..best for last 👍🏽 #TeamOlly 😊 #TheVoiceUK 🎶 xx — Lianne (@27Lianne86) February 17, 2018

@Seaniequigley94 wrote: “Debbie was absolutely amazing! @ollyofficial you saved the best till last!”

Fans also backed Sir Tom Jones and Jennifer Hudson as having the strongest teams of this year’s series.

@AaronHowlett tweeted: “@RealSirTomJones has a really strong team it’s going to be hard at the Battle Rounds……..Get ready to steal.”

@ShanLouiseSam wrote: “Its a tough one this year they all strong teams and amazing talent in each, being a welsh girl though I’m with @RealSirTomJones.”

@NicoleMaisie6 posted: “I think Jen may have the best team.”

@NatzNattzz wrote: “As much as I love @ollyofficial and he is amazing… #jhud has the best team.”

The Voice returns next week on ITV.