Ollie Locke reveals details about Plebs character

Made In Chelsea star Ollie Locke has said his role in the new series of Plebs has made him want to do more comedy.

The reality star joins the show for its fourth series and said it made quite a change from filming the E4 show about young people in west London.

I’m so happy to finally announce that I am a new character in the new series of Plebs on ITV2.. We filmed last year with an exceptionally funny team of writers and actors and I can’t wait for you all to see what fun those Plebs get up to this series Xx A post shared by Ollie Locke (@ollielockeworld) on Mar 8, 2018 at 9:02am PST



He told the Press Association: “It’s a really fun and different thing to do, for me especially, settling into reality stuff the last seven years.

“It’s quite nice to go back to even sillier stuff, where it’s not talking about my own love life, which is quite nice.

“So, I loved it and being on set is extraordinary. It’s enormous, I was shocked how big it was.”

The TV star revealed he liked it so much he visited the set in Sofia, Bulgaria, on his days off.

"It's actually good to be back..." - Grumio, 24BC Rome.

First trailer's up. Plebs Series IV @itv2 this April. Spread the word. https://t.co/ox6Gn9PeAF — PLEBS (@PlebsComedy) March 22, 2018

He joked: “It’s just a nice thing, I didn’t have any friends in Sofia myself, Grindr wasn’t active…”

Locke added that it has made him want to try his hand at more comedy series, saying: “I think on all the other shows, I always try and do comedy, really, and so that’s my thing that I try and do, but it’s quite nice that you don’t have to write your own lines.

“It’s nice that they’re there. I’ve really enjoyed the experience, it’s really different. Hilarious. We had great fun.”

He also revealed some details about his character, saying: “They wanted a version of an east London trendy hipster, which obviously is the other end of town for me. Bit different.

“But they wanted him to be a bit posh, I assume gay and a bit ridiculous and that’s where it came from. It’s a fairly well stereotyped, very trendy side of me. I don’t usually wear gold necklaces.”

Plebs returns to ITV2 at 10pm on March 31.