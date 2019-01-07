Olivia Colman melts hearts online with Golden Globes speech

Olivia Colman won over hundreds of new fans around the world with her acceptance speech at the 2019 Golden Globes – starting with a quintessentially British “cor, blimey” and referring to co-stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz as “ma bitches”.

Accepting the award for best actress in a musical or comedy, she said: “Cor blimey, thank you so much. I’m not going to cry because my entire table will point and laugh at me as I’ve been crying all evening.”

Paying tribute to director Yorgos Lanthimos and her co-stars, she added: “Yorgos, thank you the most muchly and ma bitches, Emma and Rachel, thank you, every second of working with you was such a joy and I was so sad that it finished.

“I would like to tell you how much this film meant to me but I can’t think of it because I’m too excited.”

She added: “I went on a private jet and I ate constantly through the film and it was brilliant and I promise I will keep on enjoying this, because it’s amazing.”

She concluded with a shout-out to her husband Ed Sinclair, saying: “Ed and the kids, look! Yay!”

The British actress had been hotly tipped for the prize following her lead role as Queen Anne in The Favourite, playing the monarch caught in a triangle of power and love between Stone’s Abigail Masham and Weisz’s Sarah Hill.

But it was her humble demeanour and humour which delighted viewers online.

Michelle Stark tweeted: “Wow, I was not expecting Olivia Colman to be the sweetest person on this earth”, while actor Louis Virtel said: “It’d be OK if the Oscars were Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz winking at each other for three hours.”

Lol wow I was not expecting Olivia Colman to be the sweetest person on this earth #goldenglobes — Michelle Stark (@mstark17) January 7, 2019

It'd be OK if the Oscars were Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, and Rachel Weisz winking at each other for three hours. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) January 7, 2019

Adorable = Olivia Colman. — Kristen Schaal (@kristenschaaled) January 7, 2019

New life goal: be one of Olivia Colman's bitches#GoldenGlobes — Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) January 7, 2019

Olivia Colman is my entire 2019 mood board tbh #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/EFSswg8zwm — GIPHY Pop (@GiphyPop) January 7, 2019

Olivia Colman is an absolute treasure ✨👌🏻 — Amber Skye Noyes (@Amberskye33) January 7, 2019

Oh, you folks who are just learning who Olivia Colman is right now ... you are not ready. She once won the British equivalent of an Emmy for a comedy performance and a drama performance *in the same goddam year*.



You are not ready for the next season of THE CROWN. — John Rogers (@jonrog1) January 7, 2019

Olivia Colman is a goddess. I’ve watched her in so many fantastic British tv shows and films, and I’m thrilled to see her name and talent being recognized by more and more Americans. It’s about damn time. #OliviaColman #GoldenGlobes #TheFavourite @goldenglobes — Jessie Maltin (@jessiemaltin) January 7, 2019

Colman’s win comes a year after she was awarded the Golden Globe for best supporting actress for her part in the BBC drama ‘The Night Manager’.

- Press Association