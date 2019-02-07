Olivia Colman in running to be crowned queen of the Baftas

Olivia Colman will go head to head with Glenn Close and Lady Gaga when the Bafta film awards are handed out on Sunday.

She is in the running for the best actress prize for her role as Queen Anne in the black comedy The Favourite, which leads the nominations with 12 nods, including for best film and outstanding British film.

Colman, who has already won a Golden Globe and Critic’s Choice award for her performance, will compete against SAG and Golden Globe winner Close for The Wife, Gaga for A Star Is Born, Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Viola Davis for Widows.

.@ladygaga picks up her first ever BAFTA nomination for Leading Actress in @starisbornmovie, in which she plays up-and-coming singer Ally 🎤🎸 She's also in the running for the Original Music Award with co-star Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson! #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/bQBNU7DSYv — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 29, 2019

Her co-stars Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone have both received nods in the supporting actress category, and director Yorgos Lanthimos is also nominated.

They will be joined at the star-studded ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are expected to brave the cold to walk the red carpet.

William, who is the president of Bafta, will present the Academy’s highest accolade, the Fellowship, to film editor Thelma Schoonmaker.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the #EEBAFTAs Awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 10th February.



The Duke, @BAFTA President, and The Duchess will meet BAFTA representatives and watch the ceremony. The Duke will also present the Fellowship award. pic.twitter.com/cvS3GdU9uN — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 31, 2019

Also expected to attend the ceremony is Christian Bale, who received a nod in the leading actor category for his turn as Dick Cheney in Vice.

He faces competition from Rami Malek, who is nominated in the same category for his role in Queen film Bohemian Rhapsody, as well as Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born, Steve Coogan for Stan And Ollie and Viggo Mortensen for Green Book.

Along with Weisz and Stone, Amy Adams, Claire Foy and Margot Robbie are in the supporting actress category for their roles in Vice, First Man and Mary, Queen of Scots respectively.

The supporting actor nominees are Adam Driver for BlacKkKlansman, Mahershala Ali for Green Book, Richard E. Grant for Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Sam Rockwell for Vice and Timothee Chalamet for Beautiful Boy.

This is the legendary @RichardEGrant's first BAFTA nomination! 🥂 What did you love most about his performance in Can You Ever Forgive Me? #EEBAFTAs @cyefm Watch the ceremony 👉 https://t.co/Imy7klBHKE pic.twitter.com/TY65y8PFjx — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 6, 2019

Cooper is also nominated in the best director category for his filmmaking debut A Star Is Born, and he will compete against Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman, Pawel Pawlikowski for Cold War and Lanthimos for The Favourite.

Along with The Favourite, the best film nominees are BlacKkKlansman, Green Book, Roma and A Star Is Born.

The Favourite also has a shot at scooping the outstanding British film gong, but will have to face off against Beast, Bohemian Rhapsody, McQueen, Stan and Ollie, and You Were Never Really Here.

Get to know the Outstanding British Film nominees before the #EEBAFTAs film awards next week! 🇬🇧📽 Who do you want to take home a BAFTA Mask? ✨ pic.twitter.com/qNZpeAgvWn — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 28, 2019

Meanwhile, Bafta has suspended Bryan Singer’s nomination for Bohemian Rhapsody in the wake of sexual assault allegations.

The film-maker had been named in the outstanding British film category but the academy said his nomination has been suspended “effective immediately”.

It comes after a report in the US emerged alleging that Singer sexually assaulted four men while they were under-age, which he has denied.

Bafta said the suspension of Singer’s nomination will “remain in place until the outcome of the allegations has been resolved”.

The Bafta Film Awards will be hosted by Joanna Lumley at the Royal Albert Hall on February 10.

- Press Association