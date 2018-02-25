Olivia Colman and David Tennant scoop gongs at stage awards
25/02/2018 - 22:35:00Back to Showbiz Home
Olivia Colman and David Tennant have scooped the top acting prizes at the WhatsOnStage Awards.
The ceremony saw 42nd Street triumph, with four awards including Best Musical Revival.
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and The Ferryman both won three awards, while smash hit Hamilton opened too late to be eligible for the gongs.
Former Broadchurch co-stars Tennant and Colman won prizes for best actor and actress in a play – Tennant for Don Juan In Soho at the Wyndham’s Theatre and Colman for Mosquitoes at the National Theatre.
Tennant said that the play felt like a “celebration of London” in the wake of the 2017 terrorist attacks.
The actor, who beat fellow big stars Bryan Cranston, Martin Freeman, Andrew Garfield and Andrew Scott to the award, said he was “chuffed” to win.
“It was a real privilege getting to do a play about Soho in Soho and especially over a summer when London sadly suffered terrible attacks, the play itself began to feel like a real celebration of London,” he said.
“And indeed one of the crown jewels of London which is theatreland and the WhatsOnStage Awards are such a glorious celebration of that, so thank you all for voting and thank you all for getting involved.”
Colman beat Eve Best, Imelda Staunton, Natalie Dormer and Tamsin Greig.
We hope your Friday night is full of this much SASS! 💋 #JamieLondon #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/Eiz5u53N0U— JamieMusical (@JamieMusical) February 23, 2018
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is a musical inspired by a teenage boy’s true story about wanting to wear a dress at school.
It was snapped up for the West End, after becoming a surprise hit on stage in Sheffield, by award-winning producer and London theatre owner Nica Burns.
Its star, John McCrea, who had never had a major lead and did not have an agent when he landed the part in Sheffield, has won Best Actor In A Musical.
Come and meet our 'mesmerising' dancing feet! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/FVoHGevRTx— 42nd Street (@42ndStreetLDN) February 21, 2018
Producer Burns said: “The Everybody’s Talking About Jamie team is beyond thrilled at winning Best New Musical.
“This is a huge and exciting endorsement by the public for our home grown new British musical and our phenomenally talented young and unknown cast”.
Harry Potter And The Cursed Child won Best West End Show, while prolific theatre producer Sonia Friedman won a gong for services to theatre.
Winners of the awards, which are celebrating their 18th year, are chosen by theatregoers.
The main WhatsOnStage Awards:
ACTOR IN A PLAY
David Tennant, Don Juan in Soho
ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Olivia Colman, Mosquitoes
ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
John McCrea, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Carrie Hope Fletcher, The Addams Family
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY
Fra Fee, The Ferryman
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Juliet Stevenson, Hamlet
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Ross Noble, Young Frankenstein
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Lucie Shorthouse, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
NEW PLAY
The Ferryman
NEW MUSICAL
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
PLAY REVIVAL
Hamlet
MUSICAL REVIVAL
42nd Street
DIRECTION
Sam Mendes, The Ferryman
CHOREOGRAPHY
Randy Skinner, 42nd Street
COSTUME DESIGN
Roger Kirk, 42nd Street
SET DESIGN
Douglas W Schmidt, 42nd Street
OFF-WEST END PRODUCTION
Hair
REGIONAL PRODUCTION
Sunset Boulevard
WEST END SHOW
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
EQUITY AWARD FOR SERVICES TO THEATRE
Sonia Friedman
Join the conversation - comment here