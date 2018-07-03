Ofcom complaints over video shown to Love Island’s Dani Dyer pass 2,500

The broadcasting watchdog has received more than 2,500 complaints about Sunday’s episode of Love Island, which saw Dani Dyer left devastated after a watching a clip of boyfriend Jack Fincham.

Ofcom had originally received 650 complaints over the moment the daughter of EastEnders star Danny Dyer burst into tears when she learned Jack was in another villa with an ex-partner.

The complaints related to “distress” caused to Dani because of the video clip, Ofcom said.

🚨📱 TEXT 📱🚨

Here's what the girls have just received! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/60nFiTaYu6 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 1, 2018

There have since been an additional 1,875 complaints, bringing the total to 2,525.

The couple had been in separate villas after the boys and girls were split up and new contestants entered.

In Sunday’s episode, Dani, who has been coupled up with Jack since the start of the series, was shown a clip of the pen salesman reacting with shock as he realised one of the new girls was someone he has previously dated.

She said: “It always happens to me. As soon as I’m happy with someone, something happens to me. It’s like I’m not allowed to be happy.

Dani Dyer was left devastated (ITV)

“Imagine it’s some girl that he’s been recently seeing, he clearly has feelings if he was seeing her and now she’s in here.”

Speaking through floods of tears in the Beach Hut, she said: “I knew it was too good to be true.”

However, the couple were happily reunited in Monday’s episode of the reality dating show, which gives singletons the chance to find love and win a £50,000 cash prize.

Ofcom has also received six complaints from viewers over Monday night’s episode.

The programme saw the boys return to the villa and they were tasked with recoupling with a new girl or sticking with their previous partner.

One of the most dramatic moments was when Georgia Steel was left single after a recoupling when her man Josh Denzel chose to move on with new girl Kazimir Crossley.

Poor Georgia, Josh has completely broken her heart! 💔😭 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Zw1t9G4XDi — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 2, 2018

Georgia was visibly shocked and upset when Josh came back to the villa with Kaz, after she had told her co-stars her true feelings for him, and her hopes for a reunion.

The regulator said five complaints about Monday’s episode were in relation to the wellbeing of a contestant, and one which “objected to a contestant being featured in the show because of alleged past misdemeanours”.

An Ofcom spokeswoman said: “We are assessing these complaints against our broadcasting rules, before deciding whether or not to investigate.”

- Press Association