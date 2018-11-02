‘Number one fan’ Claire Foy delighted as she joins Boyzone on radio show

Claire Foy had a bit of a fangirl moment as she joined Boyzone on Chris Evans’s BBC Radio 2 breakfast show.

The star of The Crown said it was the “best day of my life” to be with the Irish group in the studio while they performed a number of their songs live on air.

After Boyzone sang their hit No Matter What, Foy gushed: “I’ve seen Boyzone three times.

“I was, like, your number one fan.”

Asked where she had seen the band perform, she said: “Everywhere. I went to Birmingham!”

Evans told listeners that Foy was “really enjoying the performance”, and revealed that an old friend of the actress had sent in a picture, showing them together as youngsters at a Boyzone-themed birthday party.

Foy could not hold back her laughter as she took the trip down memory lane, and exclaimed: “Look, it’s Boyzone!”

Boyzone, comprised of Ronan Keating, Shane Lynch, Mikey Graham and Keith Duffy, later performed Picture Of You, and Evans said everybody in the studio – including David Walliams and Sheridan Smith – felt like it was their own personal concert.

Foy also talked about her role as vigilante computer hacker and victim of sexual abuse Lisbeth Salander in new film The Girl In The Spider’s Web, based on the novel by Swedish author David Lagercrantz.

The role has previously been played by Rooney Mara and Noomi Rapace in other films, and Foy said she avoided watching them as she prepared for it herself.

There's a new threat in #GirlintheSpidersWeb. It's up to Lisbeth Salander to stop it. At Cinemas November 21. pic.twitter.com/XSyajROhUx — Sony Pictures UK 🎬 (@SonyPicturesUK) November 1, 2018

Asked how she approached playing the character, she said: “I took a deep breath, and I read the novels over and over and over again, and avoided watching anything that had been done before.

“I think that would have been quite cruel to myself.

“Then I just put on lots of leather, pierced my ears a bit and put some tattoos on.”- Press Association