Number of women on Academy Board of Governors now at record high

The number of women on The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences’ board of governors is now at a record high after Oscarcast producer Jennifer Todd won a run-off election.

She beat the founder of production company Blumhouse, Jason Blum, for the seat after an earlier vote had ended in a tie.

Todd will begin her three-year term on July 1 and will serve on the Producers Branch alongside Albert Berger and Mark Johnson.

Alfred Molina replaced Tom Hanks as the representative of the actors branch on the board (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Her election means all seats on the 2018-2019 board of governors are full.

There are now 22 women on the board on the board, one more than last year.

Last week, it was announced Alfred Molina had replaced Tom Hanks as the representative of the actors branch on the board.

Raiders Of The Lost Ark and Boogie Nights star Molina, 65, was joined by three other newly elected members: Danish film director Susanne Bier, production designer Tom Duffield and animated film producer Bonnie Arnold.

The Academy’s 17 branches are each represented by three governors, who may serve up to three consecutive three-year terms.

The Board of Governors is responsible for setting the Academy’s strategic vision and helps to ensure its finances remain healthy.

- Press Association