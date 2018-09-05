Now's your chance to be a part of the Late Late Show London broadcast

Those expats wanting to watch the Late Late show live now have their chance as the iconic show is looking for audience members for its’ London broadcast.

The chat show will be airing from central London on Friday, October 12, with a programme that will celebrate the historic ties between the Irish and their nearest neighbours and the contribution of Irish people to Britain.

Due to the high demand for tickets, a lottery system will be in place to allow a lucky few to get the chance to see host Ryan Tubridy live in action.

Ryan and some special guests will be in London on Friday, October 12 for the historic London show.

The studio audience for this very special edition of The Late Late Show will be the biggest since Ryan Tubridy began helming the show ten years ago with up to 1,000 people expected to be there on the night.

Ryan said: "If you have a bit of Irish in you, you are welcome to join us on the night. It is as simple as that. Go to the website, tell us about yourself. We are celebrating all things Irish in Britain and we want you to be there with us.”

Entrants are limited to one application only.

So, what are you waiting for? You’ve got nothing to lose.

Tickets are now available at The Late Late Show’s website.