If the annual Marquee party wasn't already started, it certainly is now. Cork’s waterfront venue is still shaking to the disco beats of Nile Rogers and Chic.

And disco wasn’t the night’s sole revival. I’m not sure where all the 1970s ‘fly’ gear came from, but thankfully some people have never gotten around to clearing out their old wardrobes.

Chic featuring Nile Rodgers performing in Live At The Marquee, Cork. Pic Darragh Kane

These fans (well, a small number of them at least!), somewhat like the band they came to see, know how fun feels, and they know what it looks like at its glam best.

How long will it take for the images of polyester catsuits, butterfly collars and bell bottoms to leave our dreams return to peace? Perhaps it was an astray early-doors Wimbledon fan, but was that really a tennis headband, Madame?

And Chic continue the sequence of sequins. Gold and silver dresses front line, all the lads in the back kitted out in white. Crazy suit, Nile, crazy to the Jay-Z, you tripping cat. Original members Bernard Edwards on bass and vocalist Kimberly Davis are also 2-fly.

The other new female vocalists, it must be said, also rock the Le Freak era tight-fit kit. Hats off, ladies. As Sinatra might put it, when it comes to bottoms, you’re the tops.

But it’s not just the platform shoes that have Chic head and shoulders above every other dance band on the planet.

It’s the repertoire, a run through of the decades of great vinyl that gifted guitarist and producer Nile Rogers recorded with Diana Ross, Sister Sledge, David Bowie, Duran Duran, Madonna and more recently Pharell Williams and Daft Punk.

All hits all night long. Everybody Dance, We Are Family, Everybody Dance, I Want Your Love, Let's Dance and Get Lucky.

"I think this is our third or fourth time playing here, it's starting to feel like home," said Nile Rogers.

"We're going to do a quick medley of my No.1 hits. I didn't think as a 16-year-old starting out that I'd ever get to say something like that. We'll start the medley with one I wrote for Diana Ross. It's called 'I'm Coming Up'. Please sing along."

On cue, we did. Their set list reads like the all-time best ever wedding after party. What would it cost you to have Chic play at your wedding? It’d probably cost you your house and your marriage, but what a night to remember!

Nile Rogers is a remarkable talent. He may be riding one guitar lick for the past 40 years, but what triff riff it is.

A word also to Gavin James, whose Saturday night show went down a storm. Who mentioned the World Cup? The real party is in the Marquee.