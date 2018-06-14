Not interested in the World Cup? Netflix is here for you

The World Cup kicks off this evening in Russia with the hosts playing Saudi Arabia in the tournament opener.

Now, if you got bored before getting to the end of that sentence, this article and Netflix is here for you.

If you would rather watch anything other than football for the month of June, here's everything new and returning on Netflix.

Original Series

Queer Eye: Season 2 - June 15

Queer Eye is back and ready to transform the stylistically challenged into hip and happening savants at the hands of the new Fab Five.

These fearless ambassadors of taste are about to embark on Queer Eye’s boldest crusade ever, bringing a message of encouragement and uplift to eight new heroes in season two.

Champions (available now)

Vince is living every bachelor's dream. He owns the fifth largest gym in Brooklyn, dates an endless string of beautiful women and lives with his dumb, lovable brother Matthew.

But Vince's simple life gets complicated fast when his high school fling Priya (Mindy Kaling) unexpectedly drops off their 15-year-old son Michael so he can attend a city school for super-talented kids.

How will Vince handle this wildly ambitious and hilariously witty teenager? Well, somehow he'll have to work it out.

Marlon (available now)

An internet superstar with an big personality, Marlon is challenged in the maturity department. But what he lacks in judgment is made up for in heart.

The Ranch: Part 5 - June 15

Part 5 picks up where we left off: After hearing the shocking news of the pipeline falling through, Colt and Rooster have to face Beau and Maggie as well as the realities of running two ranches without operating money.

Meanwhile, Abby and Colt’s relationship is tested with twists and turns (including the announcement that they're expecting a baby AND engaged to be married).

Weeklies

America’s Got Talent - Every Thursday

After a record-breaking Season 12, summer phenomenon "America's Got Talent" is back with Creator and Judge Simon Cowell returning alongside Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.

Supermodel, entrepreneur and business CEO Tyra Banks joined the team last summer as host and melded effortlessly with the judges, bringing her unmistakable personal flair and verve to the show.

The Break with Michelle Wolf - Every Sunday

She's one woman tough enough for the boys club. The Break with Michelle Wolf is a weekly half-hour series with jokes, sketches (like this one!), celebrity guests, and more.

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments: Season 3 - Every Wednesday

Based on the bestselling young adult fantasy book series The Mortal Instruments by Cassandra Clare, Shadowhunters follows 18-year-old Clary Fray, who finds out on her birthday that she is not who she thinks she is but rather comes from a long line of Shadowhunters, human-angel hybrids who hunt down demons.

iZombie - Every Monday

When over-achieving medical resident Liv Moore attends a party that turns into a zombie feeding frenzy, she ends up joining the ranks of the living dead.

Original films

Set It Up - June 15

New York assistants, Harper (Zoey Deutch) and Charlie (Glen Powell), are used to going above and beyond for their high-powered (and highly demanding) bosses, Kristen (Lucy Liu) and Rick (Taye Diggs).

But now they're teaming up for the biggest projects of their young careers - getting their bosses to fall in love! Only time will tell whether they strike out...or score a home run.

Sunday's Illness - June 15

Anabel abandoned her daughter Chiara when the girl was barely 8 years old. Now, thirty-five years later, Anabel is a respected philanthropist when Chiara suddenly turns up with a strange request: she asks that her mother spend 10 days with her and after that, she will renounce all relations and claims.

Compelled to comply, Anabel is understandably uneasy but what she doesn’t know is that Chiara’s hidden agenda is far different than what she imagined and that she will have to face the most important decision of her life.

Lust Stories - June 15

Lust Stories is an anthology that explores contemporary relationships through four intriguing stories.

The anthology, directed by four powerhouse directors - Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee - portrays varied dimensions of love, lust, power, status and romance, from the eyes of the women in the stories, and what they want.

Maktub

After surviving a bomb attack, two low-level mobsters in Jerusalem change their ways and set about making supplicants' Wailing Wall prayers come true.

Documentaries

Planet Earth II - Now streaming

Over a decade ago, the landmark television series Planet Earth redefined natural history filmmaking, giving us the ultimate portrait of life on Earth.

Planet Earth II, narrated by David Attenborough, will reveal our planet from a completely new perspective, using significant advances in both filming technology and our understanding of the natural world.

For the kids

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6

Five unsuspecting teenagers are transported from Earth into the middle of a sprawling intergalactic war and become pilots for five robotic lions in the battle to protect the universe from evil.

Only through the true power of teamwork can they unite to form the mighty warrior known as Voltron: Legendary Defender

True: Magical Friends

Robots, body swaps -- and a tricky troll? There's no stopping this good-hearted guardian when her friends need help

True: Wonderful Wishes

Welcome back to a wonderful world full of friendship, adventure and magical wishes that make big dreams come true!