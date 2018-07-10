North West makes her modeling debut aged five-years-old

Kim Kardashian West’s daughter North has made her modeling debut alongside her mother and her grandmother, Kris Jenner, in a campaign for Italian fashion designer Fendi.

Kim and Kanye West’s eldest child, North is part of Fendi’s #MeAndMyPeekaboo campaign, in honour of the brand's ten year anniversary of the Peekaboo bag.

Kim tweeted about the campaign and explained the concept behind the video.

The pics look gorgeous and we can't but help think, 'what a beautiful family'.

Watch out Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne - there’s a new girl on the scene now.
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

