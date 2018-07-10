North West makes her modeling debut aged five-years-old
Kim Kardashian West’s daughter North has made her modeling debut alongside her mother and her grandmother, Kris Jenner, in a campaign for Italian fashion designer Fendi.
Kim and Kanye West’s eldest child, North is part of Fendi’s #MeAndMyPeekaboo campaign, in honour of the brand's ten year anniversary of the Peekaboo bag.
Kim tweeted about the campaign and explained the concept behind the video.
“The idea was to expand the concept of family, as it’s part of our history, and we wanted other families of women. In the case of the Kardashians, they are all three of them very strong women, with strong personalities. It’s an iconic family" - Silvia Venturini Fendi— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 9, 2018
The pics look gorgeous and we can't but help think, 'what a beautiful family'.
Kim Kardashian West
Kris Jenner
North West
Watch out Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne - there’s a new girl on the scene now.
