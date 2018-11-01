North and Saint West dress as their father Kanye for Halloween
North and Saint West dressed as their father for Halloween, inspired by his look from a recent music video.
Kanye wore a comically giant costume for the I Love It video alongside US hip-hop star Lil Pump, and later donned a water bottle suit for a performance of the song on Saturday Night Live.
Ye & Lil Pump pic.twitter.com/ZtIfr4Z514— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 1, 2018
On Wednesday, his wife Kim Kardashian West tweeted pictures of the couple’s oldest daughter, five-year-old North, and their only son, Saint, two.
Saint wore an oversized outfit similar to his father’s and completed the look with a Donda gold chain, which Kanye wears in tribute to his late mother.
Saint was stood beside his cousin and Kourtney Kardashian’s son Reign, who wore a similar costume.
Kim captioned the post: “Ye & Lil Pump.”
Meanwhile, North appeared alongside her cousin, Kourtney’s daughter Penelope, wearing a water bottle costume.
Sparkling & Still pic.twitter.com/UvJJXkpUN7— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 1, 2018
Kim captioned the post: “Sparkling & Still.”
Another of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie Jenner, shared a picture of her and daughter Stormi’s matching outfits.
Jenner, 21, held a lightening bolt prop and wore a cloud-like dress while eight-month-old Storm was dressed in a gold outfit.
The picture was captioned: “Stormi Weather.”
Earlier, Khloe Kardashian shared an image of herself and her baby daughter True wearing matching unicorn outfits.
Another image showed True wearing a lamb’s costume. “Happy Halloween part 2 from Baby True (I swear she loves dressing up!),” said Kardashian.- Press Association
