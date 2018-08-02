North and Saint join Kanye West for family-themed magazine cover

Kanye West and his children North and Saint, Lionel Richie and daughter Nicole, and Steve Tyler and his daughter Liv are all featured in a special music icons issue of Harper’s Bazaar.

Rapper West holds son Saint, two, in his arms, while five-year-old daughter North sits on his shoulders in the black and white photo that appears on the subscribers’ copy of the magazine.

"I hope my children never lose their confidence to society." — Kanye West

West has another child with wife Kim Kardashian West – a daughter called Chicago, who was born earlier this year.

The newstand version of the magazine features Bruce Springsteen and his daughter Jessica on the cover instead.

Springsteen stares into the camera dressed in a pale blue shirt while Jessica, 26, who is a showjumping champion, reclines in front of him in a heavily embellished jacket.

From Bruce Springsteen and Kanye West, to Christina Aguilera and Mariah Carey, the greats of rock, pop, and rap come together with their promising offspring in our September 2018 issue.

Others stars included in the Families That Rock feature include Mariah Carey with twins Moroccan and Monroe; Christina Aguilera, alongside her son Max and daughter Summer; Erykah Badu with daughters Puma and Mars; Billy Idol and daughter Bonnie; Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris; and Theodora and Alexandra Richards who are the daughters of Rolling Stone Keith Richards.

"I love being mama bear and providing support, strength, and a safe haven to my babies and loved ones, knowing that, above all else, it's the most important job I have." — Christina Aguilera

Aguilera told the magazine: “I love being mama bear and providing support, strength, and a safe haven to my babies and loved ones, knowing that, above all else, it’s the most important job I have.”

Meanwhile Nicole Richie spoke about the similarities she has with her famous father, saying: “My dad and I will do anything for a laugh. If that means we’re the butt of the joke, so be it. In a nutshell, we’re desperate show ponies.”

Lionel Richie with Nicole (Harper’s Bazaar UK/Mario Sorrenti

The series of photographs, taken by Mario Sorrenti, was styled by the magazine’s global fashion director Carine Roitfeld, who said: “I am especially excited about this year’s theme for icons because it involves family.

“I’m a very family-oriented person so I wanted to meet the families of some of my biggest music idols.

“It was amazing to see that some of the industry’s most ground-breaking rockstars have a sense of tenderness with their loved ones, even if they are adults!”

The portfolio will run in all 32 editions of the magazine around the world.

The September issue of Harper’s Bazaar is on sale August 3.

- Press Association