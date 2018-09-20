Noel Gallagher: I don’t need vindication for leaving Oasis

Former Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher has said his 2018 Mercury Prize nomination as a solo artist has not vindicated his decision to leave the band.

Since leaving the band he played in with his singer brother Liam, Gallagher has released three albums with his solo project High Flying Birds.

Now album Who Built The Moon? is among the 12 albums up for the prestigious prize.

On leaving Oasis, Gallagher said: “I don’t need vindication for that.

“The three records that I’ve made were the best records I could have made at that point. This is just another sign post.

“Award ceremonies are great. Being nominated for this that and the other is fantastic.

“You don’t want to do them down because they do mean something.

“But if I don’t win, and I probably won’t, the album is still a great album because I say it is. And that’s it.

“When I come out of the studio with the finished thing for you lot to listen to, I think it’s amazing.

NGHFB’s brand new album ‘Who Built The Moon?’ is out today! Listen, download or order the album on CD/Vinyl here: https://t.co/LxOXA2lCVO pic.twitter.com/00OUmcCyoz — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) November 24, 2017

“Nothing will change that. The fact that I haven’t been nominated for 30 years doesn’t mean I haven’t loved every record that I have made.”

Oasis were nominated for the Mercury Prize for their first two albums, Definitely Maybe and (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?

- Press Association