No women up for Bafta best director for sixth year in row

Only one woman has ever won the Bafta film award for best director – and that is not going to change in 2019.

No women have been nominated in the category this year.

Lynne Ramsay shares a nomination in the outstanding British film category for You Were Never Really Here, which she wrote and directed.

But Ramsay has missed out on a separate nomination for best director. (PA Graphics)

The only woman to ever win the best director award is Kathryn Bigelow, who triumphed in 2010 with The Hurt Locker.

Bigelow is also the most recent woman to be nominated in the category, for Zero Dark Thirty in 2013.

2019 is the sixth year in a row that no women have been up for best director.

The award was introduced in 1969, since then there have been only seven occasions when a woman has received a nomination.

