No wins for Jay-Z as Bruno Mars pips Kendrick Lamar at Grammys 2018
Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar were the big winners at the 60th Grammy Awards in New York City on Sunday night as Jay-Z missed out in all eight categories he was nominated in.
Mars picked up the prestigious album of the year, pipping Jay-Z and Lamar as well as Lorde and Childish Gambino.
Here are the winners of the main categories at the 2018 Grammys.
Record Of The Year
24K Magic — Bruno Mars
Album Of The Year
24K Magic — Bruno Mars
Song Of The Year
That’s What I Like — Bruno Mars and co-songwriters
Best New Artist
Alessia Cara
Best Pop Solo Performance
Shape Of You — Ed Sheeran
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Feel It Still — Portugal. The Man
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — (Various Artists) Dae Bennett, Producer
Best Pop Vocal Album
÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran
Best Rock Performance
You Want It Darker — Leonard Cohen
Best Rock Song
Run — Foo Fighters, songwriters
Best Rock Album
A Deeper Understanding — The War On Drugs
Best Alternative Music Album
Thank you Recording Academy!!! pic.twitter.com/u2ePpqbNeM— The National (@TheNational) January 28, 2018
Sleep Well Beast — The National
Best R&B Performance
That’s What I Like — Bruno Mars
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Redbone — Childish Gambino
Best R&B Song
Unreal!! I love you all!!! ✨ https://t.co/EoDRh9Q5lp— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 29, 2018
That’s What I Like — Bruno Mars and co-songwriters
Best R&B Album
24K Magic — Bruno Mars
Best Rap Performance
HUMBLE. — Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap/Sung Performance
LOYALTY. — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna
Best Rap Song
HUMBLE. — Kendrick Lamar and co-songwriters
Best Rap Album
DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar
Best Music Video
HUMBLE. — Kendrick Lamar
