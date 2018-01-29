No wins for Jay-Z as Bruno Mars pips Kendrick Lamar at Grammys 2018

Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar were the big winners at the 60th Grammy Awards in New York City on Sunday night as Jay-Z missed out in all eight categories he was nominated in.

Mars picked up the prestigious album of the year, pipping Jay-Z and Lamar as well as Lorde and Childish Gambino.

Here are the winners of the main categories at the 2018 Grammys.

Record Of The Year

Bruno Mars (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)


24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Album Of The Year

Bruno Mars and Cardi B perform Finesse at the 60th annual Grammy Awards (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Song Of The Year

Bruno Mars and Cardi B perform “Finesse” at the 60th annual Grammy Awards (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

That’s What I Like — Bruno Mars and co-songwriters

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Alessia Cara

Best Pop Solo Performance

Ed Sheeran (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Shape Of You — Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Feel It Still — Portugal. The Man

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Tony Bennett and Dae Bennett poses with the best traditional pop vocal album award (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — (Various Artists) Dae Bennett, Producer

Best Pop Vocal Album

Ed Sheeran (Isabel Infantes/PA)


÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran

Best Rock Performance

Leonard Cohen (Yui Mok/PA)

You Want It Darker — Leonard Cohen

Best Rock Song

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters (Ben Birchall/PA)

Run — Foo Fighters, songwriters

Best Rock Album

A Deeper Understanding — The War On Drugs

Best Alternative Music Album

Sleep Well Beast — The National

Best R&B Performance

That’s What I Like — Bruno Mars

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Redbone — Childish Gambino

Best R&B Song

That’s What I Like — Bruno Mars and co-songwriters

Best R&B Album

Alicia Keys presents the award for record of the year to Bruno Mars (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)


24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Best Rap Performance

Kendrick Lama (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

HUMBLE. — Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap/Sung Performance

Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

LOYALTY. — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna

Best Rap Song

Kendrick Lama (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

HUMBLE. — Kendrick Lamar and co-songwriters

Best Rap Album

DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

Best Music Video

HUMBLE. — Kendrick Lamar
