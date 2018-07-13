No Plans? Here’s what’s coming to Netflix this weekend

It looks like the good weather is coming to an end so that means you’ll be staying indoors a bit more.

Well you might aswell have something half-decent to watch so look no further than to Netflix.

The streaming giant is bringing you some new additions which will keep you busy for hours on end this weekend.

TV Series

Sherlock: Series 4

The world’s only consulting detective, Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch), teams up with his long-suffering, faithful friend, Dr. John Watson (Martin Freeman), to solve a dizzying array of crimes and battle diabolical villains with his signature deductive reasoning and his stunning lack of social grace

Sugar Rush

Sugar Rush is the new, relentlessly fast-paced baking competition that challenges brilliant bakers to create sweet treats that look and taste amazing – all against the clock. Who will race to the finish and win $10,000?

Gavin & Stacey: Season 1

After they fall in love over long-distance business phone conversations, young Englishman Gavin Shipman and winsome Welsh lass Stacey West sudden marriage rocks the world of their respective best friends, Neil `Smithy' Smith and Vanessa `Nessa' Jenkins.

Films

How It Ends

As a mysterious apocalypse causes the spread of misinformation and violence, a man and his estranged father-in-law race across a chaotic and fractured country to save his pregnant wife.

The Wolf of Wall Street

Based on the true story of Jordan Belfort, from his rise to a wealthy stock-broker living the high life to his fall involving crime, corruption and the federal government. Directed by Martin Scorsese and stars Margot Robbie, Jonah Hill and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Comedies

Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now

The gleefully irreverent Jim Jefferies pushes buttons and boundaries as he riffs on celebrity encounters, political hypocrisy and bodily marvels.

Enjoy watching.