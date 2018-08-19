‘No. Just… no’ – Alec Baldwin not keen on daughter’s racy photo

Alec Baldwin showed you are never too old to be reprimanded by your dad when he objected to his daughter Ireland’s latest Instagram snap.

The model, 22, shared a racy image of herself in skimpy swimwear on a bike.

While her fans loved the saucy shot, her father Alec wrote: “No. Just… no.”

stay extra 📸: @phatmango A post shared by Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (@irelandbasingerbaldwin) on Aug 18, 2018 at 1:55pm PDT

Ireland is Alec’s daughter with previous wife Kim Basinger.

The actor, 60, also has four children with his new wife Hilaria – daughter Carmen, four, and sons Rafael, three, Leonardo, one, and three-month-old Romeo.

- Press Association