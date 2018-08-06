'No gimmicks, bells or whistles': Brendan O'Connor to present new RTÉ interview series

Brendan O'Connor is set to present a new "no gimmicks, bells or whistles" interview series on RTÉ.

Brendan O'Connor. Photo: RTE

The three-part series titled '' Brendan O’Connor’s Time Out', will air on RTÉ One from Friday, August 17.

The one-to-one interviews, filmed without an audience, will be held with "high profile people who have lived full lives, have a story to tell and something to say about the world we live in".

The series will focus on "real and truthful" chats with guests, where they’ll reveal "what makes them the person they are today and what they have learned from those experiences".

Guests who will be speaking of such "life-defining events" on the series will include Majella O’Donnell, Michael Harding and Chic frontman Nile Rodgers.

Brendan O'Connor said: “I’m more excited about this show than anything I’ve done before... Usually when you talk to people they tell you how they see themselves but I often wonder how true that is - is it just the story they've decided to tell people?

"So, the guests pick the five most important people or things that happened in their lives, the moments of truth as it were.''

The first episode airs on Friday, August 17 at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.

Digital Desk