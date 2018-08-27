No Bad Blood here: Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss pose in rare snap together

Supermodel Karlie Kloss has posed with long-time friend Taylor Swift in a picture for the first time in around a year.

Kloss attended Swift’s concert in Nashville, and later shared a selfie of the pair of them together after the gig.

She wrote: “No one puts on a show like @taylorswift. #ReputationTour Nashville was out of this world, I am SO proud of you.”

The model, 26, and the singer, 28, have been close friends for several years and were previously inseparable: They would frequently appear on each other’s social media pages, they went on holiday together, and Kloss appeared in Swift’s Bad Blood music video in 2015.

However, rumours of their friendship cooling began last year when Swift released her video for Look What You Made Me Do.

In the clip, the singer wore a t-shirt bearing the names of her friends, but Kloss was omitted.

The rumours swirled again when Kloss recently announced her engagement to Joshua Kushner, but Swift shared no message on social media despite a number of high-profile stars sharing congratulatory messages.

Earlier this year, in response to the reports about their friendship waning, Kloss told The New York Times: “Don’t believe everything you read.”

- Press Association