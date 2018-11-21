Nine new shows announced for Bord Gáis Theatre to celebrate nine years
21/11/2018 - 15:26:00Back to Showbiz Home
The Bord Gais Energy Theatre are celebrating nine years of entertaining Irish audiences with a range of shows from Ballet, Opera, Drama and Musicals.
And to mark the occasion they’ve announced nine new shows set to take to the stage in 2019.
So many shows, so little nine.
From smash-hit West End and Broadway musicals to some firm favourites which return by popular demand, there’s something for everyone.
Without further ado, here are the shows coming to you:
Kinky Boots
19 - 31 August 2019
The Irish Premiere of multi Olivier award-winning Kinky Boots.
We're coming for you Ireland!!! 👠— Kinky Boots UK 👠 (@KinkyBootsUK) November 19, 2018
Our #KinkyBootsTour will be strutting over to the Emerald Isle from 19 - 31 August 2019, come see us at the @BGETheatre! ☘️😘 pic.twitter.com/KoIg1VTIWK
We Will Rock You
28 October- 2 November 2019
Queen and Ben Elton’s We Will Rock You.
The Bodyguard
07 - 17 August 2019
THE Bodyguard starring the sensational Alexandra Burke.
Big news! We’re proud to announce our Queen of the Night: the one and only @alexandramusic will be starring as Rachel Marron in #TheBodyguardUK Tour 💙— The Bodyguard UK (@TheBodyguardUK) August 7, 2018
To find out about dates and venues, visit https://t.co/8Cx894Jcnu pic.twitter.com/Yx0qgLstgJ
The King and I
21 May - 1 June 2019
One of the all-time greats from the golden age of musicals, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The King and I which waltzes its way back to Dublin.
Dirty Dancing
24 – 29 June 2019
Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat
08 - 12 October 2019
A new production of Joseph and his Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.
Cabaret
01- 5 October 2019
The iconic Cabaret.
The #CabaretGirls are beautiful, no? #CabOnTour #CabaretMusical— Cabaret the Musical (@Cabaret_Musical) May 16, 2018
Next Stop: TONIGHT! May 16, 7:30PM at the @capitolcenter in #ConcordNH
Get Tickets at https://t.co/wguilL0YXp pic.twitter.com/i3tGd0O5xr
Finally two sensational dance productions:
Swan Lake
22 October – 26 October 2019
View this post on Instagram
A little preview of our Swan Lake in Switzerland. If you live in Switzerland you can come to see it in the following cities: Lausanne - 24th of November Geneva - 25th of November and 15th of December Saint-Maurice - 27th of November Yverdon-les-Bains - 2nd of December Lucerne - 4th of December Suhr - 5th of December La Tour-de-Treme - 12th of December You can find the tickets with these links: https://www.ticketcorner.ch/tickets.html?affiliate=TCS&doc=artistPages%2Ftickets&fun=artist&action=tickets&erid=2149560&includeOnlybookable=false&xtmc=ballet_classique&xtnp=1&xtcr=1 https://www.ticketcorner.ch/tickets.html?affiliate=TCS&doc=artistPages%2Ftickets&fun=artist&action=tickets&erid=2171085&includeOnlybookable=false&xtmc=ballet_classique&xtnp=1&xtcr=4 #saintpetersburg #saintpetersburgballet #stpetersburgclassicalballetofandreybatalov #swanlake #swanlakeballet #lelacdescygnes #switzerland #odette #odile #siegfried #lausanne #geneva #saintmaurice #yverdonlesbains #lucerne #swissdancer #swissballet #suhr
Mark Morris’s Pepperland
30 April - 1 May 2019
Join the conversation - comment here