Nine new shows announced for Bord Gáis Theatre to celebrate nine years

Back to Showbiz Home

The Bord Gais Energy Theatre are celebrating nine years of entertaining Irish audiences with a range of shows from Ballet, Opera, Drama and Musicals.

And to mark the occasion they’ve announced nine new shows set to take to the stage in 2019.

So many shows, so little nine.

From smash-hit West End and Broadway musicals to some firm favourites which return by popular demand, there’s something for everyone.

Without further ado, here are the shows coming to you:

Kinky Boots

19 - 31 August 2019

The Irish Premiere of multi Olivier award-winning Kinky Boots.

We Will Rock You

28 October- 2 November 2019

Queen and Ben Elton’s We Will Rock You.

The Bodyguard

07 - 17 August 2019

THE Bodyguard starring the sensational Alexandra Burke.

The King and I

21 May - 1 June 2019

One of the all-time greats from the golden age of musicals, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The King and I which waltzes its way back to Dublin.

Dirty Dancing

24 – 29 June 2019

Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat

08 - 12 October 2019

A new production of Joseph and his Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Cabaret

01- 5 October 2019

The iconic Cabaret.

Finally two sensational dance productions:

Swan Lake

22 October – 26 October 2019

View this post on Instagram

A little preview of our Swan Lake in Switzerland. If you live in Switzerland you can come to see it in the following cities: Lausanne - 24th of November Geneva - 25th of November and 15th of December Saint-Maurice - 27th of November Yverdon-les-Bains - 2nd of December Lucerne - 4th of December Suhr - 5th of December La Tour-de-Treme - 12th of December You can find the tickets with these links: https://www.ticketcorner.ch/tickets.html?affiliate=TCS&doc=artistPages%2Ftickets&fun=artist&action=tickets&erid=2149560&includeOnlybookable=false&xtmc=ballet_classique&xtnp=1&xtcr=1 https://www.ticketcorner.ch/tickets.html?affiliate=TCS&doc=artistPages%2Ftickets&fun=artist&action=tickets&erid=2171085&includeOnlybookable=false&xtmc=ballet_classique&xtnp=1&xtcr=4 #saintpetersburg #saintpetersburgballet #stpetersburgclassicalballetofandreybatalov #swanlake #swanlakeballet #lelacdescygnes #switzerland #odette #odile #siegfried #lausanne #geneva #saintmaurice #yverdonlesbains #lucerne #swissdancer #swissballet #suhr

A post shared by St Petersburg Ballet A.Batalov (@st.petersburgclassicalballet) on

Mark Morris’s Pepperland

30 April - 1 May 2019

By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Showbiz