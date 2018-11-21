Nine new shows announced for Bord Gáis Theatre to celebrate nine years

The Bord Gais Energy Theatre are celebrating nine years of entertaining Irish audiences with a range of shows from Ballet, Opera, Drama and Musicals.

And to mark the occasion they’ve announced nine new shows set to take to the stage in 2019.

So many shows, so little nine.

From smash-hit West End and Broadway musicals to some firm favourites which return by popular demand, there’s something for everyone.

Without further ado, here are the shows coming to you:

Kinky Boots

19 - 31 August 2019

The Irish Premiere of multi Olivier award-winning Kinky Boots.

We're coming for you Ireland!!! 👠



Our #KinkyBootsTour will be strutting over to the Emerald Isle from 19 - 31 August 2019, come see us at the @BGETheatre! ☘️😘 pic.twitter.com/KoIg1VTIWK — Kinky Boots UK 👠 (@KinkyBootsUK) November 19, 2018

We Will Rock You

28 October- 2 November 2019

Queen and Ben Elton’s We Will Rock You.

The Bodyguard

07 - 17 August 2019

THE Bodyguard starring the sensational Alexandra Burke.

Big news! We’re proud to announce our Queen of the Night: the one and only @alexandramusic will be starring as Rachel Marron in #TheBodyguardUK Tour 💙



To find out about dates and venues, visit https://t.co/8Cx894Jcnu pic.twitter.com/Yx0qgLstgJ — The Bodyguard UK (@TheBodyguardUK) August 7, 2018

The King and I

21 May - 1 June 2019

One of the all-time greats from the golden age of musicals, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The King and I which waltzes its way back to Dublin.

Dirty Dancing

24 – 29 June 2019

Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat

08 - 12 October 2019

A new production of Joseph and his Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Cabaret

01- 5 October 2019

The iconic Cabaret.

Finally two sensational dance productions:

Swan Lake

22 October – 26 October 2019

Mark Morris’s Pepperland

30 April - 1 May 2019