Nile Rodgers remembers ‘little bro’ Avicii after DJ’s death

Nile Rodgers has offered his love to “little bro” Avicii following the Swedish DJ’s death.

The electronic dance music producer, real name Tim Bergling, was found dead aged 28 in Oman on Friday afternoon.

An avid collaborator, Avicii worked with Rodgers and Adam Lambert on Lay Me Down from his debut album, True.

I was just told my dear friend Tim @avicii just passed away. Please let this be a hoax. If not #RIPAVICII one of the best natural melody... — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) April 20, 2018

He had also been helping to producer the upcoming Chic album after forming an “instantaneous bond” with Rodgers.

#RIPAVICII Dear Tim your family have my most heartfelt condolences. You were my little bro. Love always. — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) April 20, 2018

The Chic star and producer broke down in tears when hearing the news of Avicii’s death, he revealed in a series of posts on Twitter on Friday evening.

I’m crying on the airplane. I hope I don’t make the passengers nervous. #RIPAVICII — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) April 20, 2018

RIP Tim. You were a brilliant composer and a gentle spirit. Fond memories of creating music w @Avicii and @nilerodgers- https://t.co/AfCVbXlhQh — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) April 20, 2018

Dozens of other stars from across the world of music also offered tributes including Scottish DJ Calvin Harris, pop star Dua Lipa and Liam Payne.

American singer Charlie Puth tweeted: “Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like.

“@Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best.”

Payne posted he was “truly devastated” while Lipa said it was “too young and way too soon”.

No words can describe the sadness I’m feeling right now, hearing about Avicii passing away....💔

Thoughts go out to his family and friends... — Zedd (@Zedd) April 20, 2018

Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii very very sad news way to young ... what a talent he was. rest in peace x — Liam (@LiamPayne) April 20, 2018

Harris tweeted: “Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do.

“My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x.”

Stylist and DJ Gok Wan revealed he would be paying tribute to the producer at a show in Dublin on Friday night.

He wrote on Twitter: “So shocked to here (sic) of Avicii passing… I’ve been DJIng a few years now and his tracks always get the entire crowd jumping with absolute joy… a true trailblazer…

“I’m playing in Dublin tonight and will for sure be playing tribute with many of his incredible tracks… RIP.”